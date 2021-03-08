ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials on Monday, March 8, called for continued adherence to public health recommendations in light of the Carver County outbreak of a more contagious mutation of COVID-19.

Officials are still advising members of the public to wear face masks in public settings, practice social distancing and stay home when symptoms of illness present themselves to stop the spread of COVID-19 variants as well as the creation of new ones. Twenty-seven cases of the variant known as B117 have so far been linked to the outbreak in Carver County. The Minnesota Department of Health issued a public warning about the variant last week.

Residents outside of Carver County, just west of the Twin Cities Metro area, should take heed of the outbreak there as well, according to Department Director of Infectious Disease Epidemiology Kris Ehresmann.

"This concern about variants spreading is not confined to Carver County. We have detected cases in 15 counties in Minnesota, so we urge all Minnesotans to follow prevention measures carefully so that we do not end up having another surge in cases," she said Monday on a call with the media.

Cases of B117 variant, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom, have been traced back to school and club-sponsored athletic activities, with athletes, coaches and their household contacts figuring among the newly infected in Carver County. In total, 68 cases of the variant have been discovered across Minnesota.

New B117 infections were identified in Carver County at a rate formidable enough for state health officials to issue an official warning about it on Friday, March 5. They repeated their calls for cautiousness Monday amid several otherwise promising pandemic developments.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday said individuals who have been fully vaccinated can safely meet with small groups of other vaccinated people indoors without masks. Inoculated people are still advised to take precautions in public, however, and are not recommended to travel or attend large-group gatherings.

Ehressman said Monday the state health department is reviewing the CDC's new guidance.

Minnesota also as of Monday has provided at least one dose of the vaccine to 66% of residents ages 65 and older. The governor's office has said that additional groups of people will be made eligible for the vaccine once a 70% threshold is achieved.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as Monday, March 8. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 473

473 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.6 (As of Feb. 24)

TOTAL CASES: 490,483

490,483 TOTAL RECOVERED: 476,856

476,856 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 3.6% (As of Feb. 24)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 223

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 25,982

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 6

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,556

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,072,260 people, or 19.3% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 592,134, or 10.6% of the state population

