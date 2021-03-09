ST. PAUL — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm to discuss the next steps in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution Tuesday, March 9.

Walz and Malcolm were joined by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Rodolfo Gutierrez, Executive Director of HACER.

Watch a video of the media availability below and catch up on the latest health news here.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.