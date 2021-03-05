ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health held a conference call to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19 on Friday, Mar. 5.

Speakers included MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, MDH Director of Infectious Disease Kris Ehresmann, State Epidemiologist and MDH Medical Director Dr. Ruth Lynfield, and Dr. Tyler Winkelman, Hennepin Healthcare and lead for the Minnesota Electronic Health Records (EHR) Consortium COVID-19 Vaccine Project.

Watch a video of the event below and read the latest health news at NewsMD.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.