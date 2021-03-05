ST. PAUL — White residents make up the majority of Minnesota residents who have received the vaccine for COVID-19, according to new data released Friday, March 5.

An estimated 90% of vaccinated people in the state are white, despite white residents making up approximately 81% of the state population as a whole. Vaccine deployment to non-white residents, on the other hand, is lagging in comparison, new State Department of Health Data show.

"Our data show that we have work to do to improve vaccine equity, and will provide us with a critical tool to measure our progress in the coming weeks," Dr. Tyler Winkelman, of Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare said on a press phone call.

Minnesota-specific racial and ethnic vaccine data published Friday provide new insight into the distribution of vaccine resources in the state. Providing vaccine doses to Black communities and communities of color is seen by some experts and government officials as critical given the historical barriers to quality health care that have stood in their way and the disproportionate toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on them.

According to Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm, however, a complete picture of non-white resident's access to the vaccine may not come into focus until the data accounts for additional vaccine providers. Data released Friday was sourced from Allina Health, CentraCare, Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota, Essentia Health, M Health Fairview, University of Minnesota, HealthPartners, Hennepin Healthcare, Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System and North Memorial Health.

Complicating data gathering is the fact that some providers administered vaccines to patients they did not previously attend to and thus for whom they had fewer records. Malcolm said Friday that the data, which was compiled in a health department partnership with a consortium of health care provider record keepers, will be used to draw up more targeted vaccine distribution plans.

"We're going to use this groundbreaking data partnership and the insight into the data it provides to help us drive improved and increasingly targeted strategies to better serve communities disproportionally impacted by COVID-19 over the last year, include Black, Latinx, Asian-Pacific Islander and Native communities," she said.

Data released Friday show that Black residents make up 3.5% of the vaccinated population compared to 6% of the state population, while Hispanic residents make up 1.7% of vaccinated people and 4.8% of the state population.

Three percent of vaccinated residents are Asian, with Asian residents making up 5% of the state population as a whole. Native American residents make up 0.9% of the vaccinated population and 1% of the entire population of Minnesota.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of March 5, 2021. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 813

813 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.6 (As of Wednesday, Feb. 24)

TOTAL CASES: 488,170

488,170 TOTAL RECOVERED: 474,175

474,175 3.6% (As of Wednesday, Feb. 24)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 224

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 25,938

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 13

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,534

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 975781 people, or 17.5% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 516,422 people, or 9.3% of the state population

