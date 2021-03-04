ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, March 4. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 949

949 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.6 (As of Monday, Feb. 22)

TOTAL CASES: 487,374

487,374 TOTAL RECOVERED: 473,728

473,728 3.5% (As of Monday, Feb. 22)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 243

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 25,896

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 14

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,521

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 948,127 people, or 17% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 500,188 people, or 9% of the state population

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.