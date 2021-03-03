MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, March 3. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 788
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.6 (as of Monday, Feb. 22)
- TOTAL CASES: 486,434
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 473,252
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 3.5% (as of Monday, Feb. 22)
Hospitalizations, deaths
- ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 243
- TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 25,863
- DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 17
- TOTAL DEATHS: 6,507
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 928,963 people, or 16.7% of the state population.
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 484,383, or 8.7% of the state population.
This story will be updated.
