ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, March 2. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 443

443 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.1 (As of Sunday, Feb. 21)

TOTAL CASES: 485,655

485,655 TOTAL RECOVERED: 472,470

472,470 3.5% (As of Sunday, Feb. 21)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 243

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 25,826

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 4

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,490

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 908,590, or 16.3% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 472,789 or 8.5% of the state population

