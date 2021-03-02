ST. PAUL — Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove held a virtual roundtable to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Minnesota women in the workforce and the importance of building a more inclusive economy Tuesday, March 2.

Flanagan and Grove were joined by Hibo Abdi, African Development Center; Mai Moua, Hmong American Partnership; Jaylana Peters, WomenVenutre; Amy Quale, Wise Ink; Elaine Rasmussen, Social Impact Group; Alex Steinman, COVEN; Traci Tapani, Wyoming Machine; Sandy Voight, Entrepreneur Fund; and Mary Kay Zinieqicz, Bus Stop Mamas.

