The Minnesota Department of Health reported 826 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths from the illness on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Those who died ranged between the age of 65 and 99. Eight of them were residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities.

The state also reported that another 32,000 Minnesotans have received their first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, bringing the total number to more than 836,000 people, or 15% of the state population. Of those people, just over half have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

As of Saturday 48% of Minnesotans over the age of 64 have had at least one vaccine dose.

Saturday's vaccine figures do not include vaccinations that occurred Friday and Saturday since it takes a couple days to validate new data.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.