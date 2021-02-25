The Wadena Armory COVID-19 testing site is open March 1, 2, 8 and 9. The site is open from noon-6 p.m. on the designated days.

Anyone is welcome to complete a saliva test at the site. Appointments are recommended, walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit mncovidtestingappt.as.me.

A news release from Wadena County Public Health reminds visitors to not eat, chew, smoke or drink anything at least 30 minutes prior to your saliva test.

At the testing site, you do not need to show identification.

The tests are at no cost to you, and insurance is not required. If you do have insurance, make sure to bring your card with you. The state would then bill your insurance company on your behalf. The state will cover any testing cost that insurance does not.

You will receive your test results by email or phone.

The Wadena Armory is located at 517 N Jefferson Street, Wadena.

What other testing options are available?