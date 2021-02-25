MINNEAPOLIS — After announcing the next steps for vaccinating Minnesotans, Gov. Tim Walz will hold a media availability at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

Walz will be joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm. He will hold a press call with greater Minnesota media outlets at 2 p.m.

Watch a livestream of the media availability below and catch up on the latest health news here. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

Watch a video of Walz's earlier announcement on the next steps in vaccinating Minnesotans below.

