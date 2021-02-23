ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, Feb. 23. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 513

513 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.8 (As of Sunday, Feb. 14.)

13.8 (As of Sunday, Feb. 14.) TOTAL CASES: 480,091



480,091 TOTAL RECOVERED: 467,147

467,147 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 3.8% (As of Sunday, Feb. 14.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 2

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 269

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 25,528

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 1

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,434

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 762,089 people, or 13.7% of state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 362,156 and 6.5% of state population

