ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health introduced a new "vaccine connector" website to alert Minnesotans of their vaccination eligibility, and connect them to resources to schedule an appointment and provide information on nearby vaccination opportunities Thursday, Feb. 18.

Speakers included MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Commissioner of Minnesota IT Services Tarek Tomes.

Watch a video of the event below.

