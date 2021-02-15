ST. PAUL — A total of 170,090 doses of the vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were administered in Minnesota last week, the state Department of Health reported Monday, Feb. 15.

That represents a slight decrease from the week of Jan. 31, when Minnesota used 170,727 doses, while still accounting for the deployment of the vaccine to more places than previously could provide it. Retail pharmacies in the state last week began to offer vaccines to older residents as part of a nationwide push to inoculate them.

Minnesota has administered a total of 914,984 doses of the vaccine so far, mostly to health care workers and nursing home residents, who make up the initial vaccine priority group. A total of 238,104 people in the state have received the two shots of vaccine required for it to be most effective against COVID-19, 611 new cases of which were also reported Monday.

A total of 675,329 have received at least one dose.

State-run health clinics and health care providers such as hospitals, local public health clinics and, as of late, pharmacies, are administering vaccine shots by appointment as well. Residents ages 65 and older, teachers, school staff members and child care workers are the only people outside of the initial priority group, called 1a, to whom the vaccine has so far been offered.

Senior citizens can make appointments with participating providers on the state health department's website at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/, while teachers, school employees and child care workers are being notified by their employers as to when and where they can be vaccinated. Health officials have said that the supply of the vaccine, while increasing, remains fairly limited.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday as well, both of which occurred in the Twin Cities metro area, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to 6,378.

