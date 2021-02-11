ST. PAUL — An additional 907 cases of COVID-19 were identified in Minnesota, the State Department of Health reported Thursday, Feb. 11.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 470,803. Twenty-four additional deaths attributed to the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, were reported Thursday as well.

Of those, eight occurred outside the Twin Cities metro area and 13 occurred in long-term care settings. A total of 6,343 people have died of the disease in the state since the coronavirus pandemic began.

On a press call Thursday, health officials cited promising pandemic metrics as the vaccine for COVID-19 continued to be distributed in the state. They said the state's rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive for the disease stands at 3.9%.

Minnesota has for several weeks been below the 5% threshold above that indicates more widespread infections.

The health department reported Thursday that 777,459 doses administered so far, according to new figures released Thursday. Approximately 177,000 people have received two doses of the vaccine, which are required for it to be most effective, while 599,218 have received at least one dose.

