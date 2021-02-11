The COVID-19 vaccination is being distributed in phases, based on criteria determined by individual states. Find information and resources about the vaccination process in Minnesota below.

Minnesota

Click the banners below for up-to-date vaccination info for Minnesota and localities.

Minnesota is currently in the 1A phase of vaccine distribution. Find more information about vaccination phases and the Minnesota vaccine rollout here.

Additional vaccine phases, resources

Frequently Asked Questions



Q: How will I know when I can get a COVID-19 vaccination shot?

A: If you are 65 years old and above and live in Wadena County, you can call Public Health to be placed on a waiting list at 218-631-7629. Public Health would then contact you if and when an appointment is available for receiving the vaccine. Tri-County Health Care does not have a waiting list; Lakewood Health System has a waiting list for people 65+. You can call 218-894-1515 and choose option 2.

Q: Where are vaccine shots being given?

A: The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available for health care professionals and assisted living facilities residents. There are priority groups for receiving the optional vaccine. The general public is not in the current priority group. Increased access does not mean more vaccine supply is available. Minnesota has a "very limited supply," according to the state website.

Thrifty White Pharmacy is accepting appointments for people 65 years old and above on their website. Please do not call your local pharmacy. Bring your insurance card and a mask. Appointments MUST be scheduled online via Thrifty White website. If no time slots are available, you may join their waitlist and be notified as they open. Please do not call the pharmacy, as they cannot schedule appointments.

Walmart in Wadena is also listed as a site for vaccinations. Find out more at www.walmart.com/covidvaccine or to schedule an appointment. You must have an appointment.

Q. Where can I learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, distribution and safety?

A: Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's comprehensive website for more answers to frequent questions.

Q. How do our states compare to others when it comes to vaccine distribution?

A: The best way to know this from day to day is using the CDC's Covid Data Tracker site.