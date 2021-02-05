There are many benefits to sports participation for children and adolescents. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, activities such as youth sports have been put hold or modified to decrease the spread of COVID-19. Also, the scientific community is learning about when it is safe to return to sports participation following COVID-19 infection.

On the Mayo Clinic Q&A podcast, "Ask the Mayo Mom" host and Mayo Clinic pediatrician, Dr. Angela Mattke is joined by Dr. David Soma, a pediatric sports medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Children's Center, to discuss sports participation during the COVID-19 pandemic and what you need to know about return to play after COVID-19 infection.

Also joining Drs. Mattke and Soma is Dr. Talha Niaz, a pediatric cardiologist at Mayo Clinic.