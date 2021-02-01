ST. PAUL — More than 100 doctors' offices, local health clinics and hospitals in Minnesota this week will receive doses of the vaccine for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, in an effort to give elderly residents even greater access to the vaccine.

Older Minnesotans will have more choices in where to get the vaccine two weeks after it was first made available at new state-run clinics. Two of those clinics will be scaled up to operate on a more permanent basis moving forward, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday, Feb. 1, while the others are set to reopen next week for booster shots.

"We have long planned for most Minnesotans to get vaccinated in the places they are used to getting their health care — places like smaller clinics, local hospitals, and community pharmacies," the governor said in a statement. "But not everyone has a doctor or pharmacy they’re familiar with. That’s why we’ve built up a reliable network of different ways Minnesotans will be able to access the vaccine. After careful planning, we’re now activating that network to give Minnesotans options close to home."

The governor's announcement comes at the start of the first week in which Minnesota will receive additional doses of the vaccine from the federal government. An extra 11,000 doses were slated to be shipped to the state on top of the 60,000 it has typically been sent each week under a plan to increase vaccine supplies previously announced by President Joe Biden's administration.

Minnesotans ages 65 and older will be able to find close-by vaccine providers using an enhanced State Department of Health web tool debuting Monday. More than 35,000 doses are being set aside for the new effort this week, according to Walz's office.

Child care workers, school teachers and school staff members — also served by the state-run clinics that launched two weeks ago — who have not yet received their vaccinations will be eligible to do so at a larger clinic being stood up in Minneapolis, which will operate on a more permanent basis than the clinic that previously opened there. They will also be to get the vaccine at 35 county and local public health clinics across Minnesota, according to Walz's office, as well as pharmacies in Brainerd, St. Cloud, and Rochester that are set to receive it.

Education and child care workers will be notified by their respective employers as to when they can get the vaccine.

A second large-scale vaccination clinic similar to the one in Minneapolis will also be launched in Duluth. Seniors will still have access to the Duluth and Minneapolis clinics as well, and the launch of another clinic in southern Minnesota is being eyed for next week.

State Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday that additional semi-permanent clinics are likely to open in the near future. In opening the clinics, she said, Minnesota is applying lessons learned over the past two weeks in which the community clinic concept was tested.

"We have to be ready to vaccinate Minnesotans in a large-scale, efficient, rapid way when we start to get more vaccines from the federal government," Malcolm said on a press call.

Elderly residents who pre-registered for appointments at community vaccine clinics held last week but did not receive them will "again have the opportunity to be chosen to make an appointment for a vaccine this week at either our Minneapolis or Duluth" locations, according to the state health department website. More than 220,000 people ages 65 and older pre-registered through the health department's website and phone line last week.

The community clinics in Blaine, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Marshall, Mountain Iron, North Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud, St. Paul and Thief River Falls, however, will not reopen until next week. They will stay open for two weeks beginning next Thursday, Feb. 11, to administer second-round shots of the vaccine, two doses of which are required for maximum effectiveness, according to the health department website.

For now, the plan is for people to return to the same community clinics where they received their initial doses for their follow-up shots.

Before two weeks ago, vaccination efforts during the coronavirus pandemic had focused mostly on health care workers and residents or patients in long-term care settings, the latter of whom are especially at risk of dying from COVID-19.

On Monday, state health officials reported that nearly 560,000 doses of the vaccine have so far been administered. Approximately 111,000 people in Minnesota received the two requisite doses of the vaccine, while another 418,299 have received at least one shot.

An additional 727 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Minnesota on Monday. Two additional deaths were also reported, both of which occurred in the Twin Cities area.

Malcolm also said Monday that Minnesota is continuing to test residents for COVID-19 at a more or less steady rate, and that the share of tests coming back positive — calculated on a rolling, seven-day average — is at 4.8%.

Approximately 387 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, Malcolm said, 92 of whom are in intensive care units.

