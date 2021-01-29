ROCHESTER, Minn. -- After four days of reporting 20 or fewer deaths from COVID-19, the state of Minnesota reported 1,145 new cases and 28 deaths on Friday, Jan. 29.

The new deaths raise the state COVID-19 mortality total to 6,149 since the start of the pandemic. Out of the 28 deaths, just 11, or 39%, were residents of long-term care.

The state reported over 41,000 more tests on Friday, bringing the number of residents tested to more than 3.2 million, or 60% of all Minnesotans. The key metric of test positivity, once above 40% as recently as late November, has fallen below 5% for the first time since the end of summer.

Minnesota remains the only state in the nation with an identified case of the Brazil variant of COVID-19, according to a press briefing by federal health officials on Friday.

Minnesota health officials had announced earlier in the week a person from the Twin Cities had tested positive for the more transmissible mutation from South America, a resident now under quarantine who recently traveled to Brazil.

During a news conference Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Roshelle Wilensky said a highly-infectious United Kingdom variant of the virus has now been identified in 379 American cases from 29 states.

Wilensky said a variant from South Africa has also been found in two cases in South Carolina, cases which are not connected to travel or each other, suggesting that variant may be circulating in the community at the present time. The South African mutation is considered potentially slightly less affected by the first vaccines now approved under emergency use authorization.

Here I give an update on the mutations of SARS-CoV-2 and what this means in regard to the mRNA vaccine efficiency for #Covid19. The best way to avoid more mutations is to further halt the spread of the virus, as mutations are more likely as the number of infections increase. pic.twitter.com/pgnzyA5CiB — Rob Swanda (@ScientistSwanda) January 28, 2021

Wilensky said the CDC has dramatically increased its surveillance partnerships with labs from across the country to better identify variants. During the same conference, health officials pressed Congress to fund an effort to fund a nationwide network of genomic sequencing teams to assist in this project.

The news comes as health officials step up their appeal for the public to recognize that new variants will likely cause a third wave of COVID-19 cases in coming months, despite the vaccination push now underway. The mutations are not considered capable of greater illness but are more transmissible, and transmission, as they stressed, fosters an environment for continued mutation.

"The virus will continue to mutate for its own selective advantage," said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease. "You can be almost certain if there is a lot of virus circulating in the community, there will be lots of mutations, because that's what viruses do."

Health officials have begun to stress that variants emerge within nations hosting weak mitigation and uncontrolled spread. They say the link between new variants and soaring cases effectively disqualifies any policy that would intentionally allow unchecked spread in the hopes of achieving faster herd immunity, as some have proposed, and that aggressive vaccination is the best defense against the variants now in circulation.

Heard of SARS-CoV2 variant from Japan?



No?



How about one from South Korea?



No?



Surely variants from New Zealand & Vietnam?



Of course not



Because these places haven't given rise to scary variants



But what places have.....has big implications for ending the pandemic



Thread — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) January 29, 2021

"This is a wake-up call to all of us that as the virus uses its devices to evade pressure, particularly immunological pressure, that we will continue to see the evolution of mutants," Fauci said. "This is an incentive to vaccinate as many as we can, as quickly as we can, because mutations occur when the virus has a playing field to mutate. Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate."

Asked about the possibility of a Los Angeles variant that has become an object of speculation, Fauci added that "the underlying issues going on in California very likely are taking place across the country, which is why we are ratcheting up our genomic surveillance capability."

"What we're saying is, let's not be such polite hosts to this virus," said Andy Slavitt, COVID-19 advisor to the Biden administration. "Let's turn the tide and do like other countries that do whatever is possible to shut the spread of this virus, and make sure it's not welcome."

The United States has administered 26 million out of 48 million doses distributed so far. Slavitt called out both North and South Dakota for praise while listing seven states that have now given the first dose to more than 10% of the adult population. The other states are Alaska, West Virginia, New Mexico, Connecticut, and Oklahhoma.

The U.S. has ordered an additional 200 million doses of vaccine, ensuring in Slavitt's words that there will eventually be enough for every American.

Hoping to speed the delivery of doses caught in the pipeline, the Biden administration has in recent days ordered FEMA to commit 200 personnel and one billion dollars to the vaccine administration assistance.

It has also ordered the Department of Health and Human Services to permit recently-retired doctors and nurses to administer COVID-19 vaccine, and permitted anyone currently licensed in their home states to administer shots to do so across state lines.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.