The news comes as all persons in the state older than 65, along with the state's educators, have been offered access to a nine-location pilot program, one in which a sprawling group of the eligible can enter a weekly lottery for a small number of doses. In that program, just 4% of those who applied last week were able to secure spots to get vaccinated.

The concern with COVID-19 has long been for the very eldest, and while those living in nursing homes had early access to vaccines, however, persons aged 80 and older who live independently had until now known only the same lottery program serving all those over 65.

Upon being notified last Friday by state health officials of a dedicated shipment of vaccine for octogenarians, the clinic spent the weekend identifying their locally-residing patients over 80 who had been seen in the last two years. Invitations to receive the vaccine were sent to qualifying patients via patient portal or a phone call.

"All of this happened very quickly," said Dr. Abinash Virk during a press call on Thursday, Jan. 28. "On Monday we were getting ready for this, we got our doses on Wednesday morning, and we have to get 90% of them into arms within three days and 100% in seven days," she said, referencing a new policy instituted last week by Gov. Tim Walz.

"Obviously there's a big mismatch in terms of doses that we have and (those eligible)," Virk said. "There will be people who will have to wait until next week or the week after, depending on how many doses we get from the state."

The clinic on Wednesday received from the state a dedicated shipment of 3,225 doses for patients aged 80 and older in the community.

Mayo estimates it has 6,000 patients fitting the targeted age range in the Rochester area alone, and according to Olmsted County Public Health there are 6,466 people aged 80 and older in the county. On its website, the clinic says those 80 and over in the community who are not Mayo Clinic patients should contact their local health department for information.

Virk suggested there was a pathway for community members in their 80s and 90s who were not Mayo patients to receive the vaccine, stating that "we have some allocations for those patients as well, and they can call one of our numbers and get an appointment through that as well."

The news comes as Mayo continues to vaccinate employees and independent community healthcare workers. Virk on Tuesday also addressed the recent controversy of vaccinating workers with low risk of contracting the virus while frontline independent providers went without.

"This process is very complicated," she said, "and it had to happen very rapidly. It's possible some people would have been characterized as patient-facing or on campus when they may not have been. This process was unfortunately not perfect, but we know the majority of our employees who have been vaccinated are people who have direct patient care, or patient-facing, or non patient-facing but critical to the functioning of our institution, and most of those have been on the campus."

Virk added that the clinic had not received guidance from the state as to whether it was supposed to vaccinate independent medical providers in the region.

"It was never clarified until the last week or so, when we as Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Public Health started to talk about who's getting the vaccine for them."

"There were no allocated doses given to us for community partners, so institutionally Mayo Clinic made a decision that if they are not going to get doses from the Minnesota Department of Health for them, then we will help our local community, dentists and physical therapists, etc. . . We have been pivoting on a regular basis."



