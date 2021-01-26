Beginning Jan. 22, one of nine statewide COVID-19 vaccination sites in Fergus Falls began administering vaccines to individuals older than 65, as well as, educators, school staff and child care workers by appointment, according to state and county health officials.

The Fergus Falls vaccination site administered 552 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, on Friday, Jan. 22, as part of a statewide COVID-19 pilot vaccination program aimed at putting more vaccines into the arms of those over 65, and, various educators and child care workers.

Collin Sherraden, an on-site coordinator at the Fergus Falls site, said they expected to double their first day vaccination total to more than 1,000 by the end of the first weekend and also have the goal of being able to perform 65 to 70 vaccinations per hour.

"We're going to learn a lot of things just from the first weekend," Sherraden said Saturday, Jan. 23. "More than likely, those second dose slots are going to be smoother than this one."

He also said he expects vaccinations to continue every week, Thursday through Saturday, but the amount of appointments each week will vary based on the site's vaccine allotment.

"Basically, Minnesota is getting 60,000 doses a week from the federal government," said Jody Lien, public health director for Otter Tail County.

She said important factors to consider with vaccine distribution are: how many doses are being manufactured, how many manufacturers are online to do the manufacturing and how much gets shipped to Minnesota.

"We're really reliant on that capacity," said Lien. "And, there are other vaccine campaigns happening. You still have health care partners giving the vaccine, local public health is still giving the vaccine that they have access to and then some of those pharmacy partnership programs that are for skilled nursing facilities and assisted living."

She said the pilot sites will have allotments of vaccine set aside for each appointment made through the online registration system.

The vaccination process at the site involves a temperature screening upon arrival, a check-in table, the vaccination administration station and a 15-minute exit wait time to ensure the vaccine doesn't trigger any potential allergic reaction.

Lien said the pilot program administrators are not seeing many reactions to the vaccines across all of the vaccine sites statewide.

"In general, we're not seeing a lot reactions overall across the clinics," she said. "But that's obviously what we're watching for . . . if we know someone has a concerning medical condition, we'll have stay for 30 minutes just to be sure."

The Fergus Falls site has implemented a waiting list compiled of area educators who are able to step in, and be vaccinated, if any appointments are canceled in the 65 and older category, said Sherraden. The site is also getting a sixth dose of vaccine out of the five-dose Pfizer vials, which means the site can tap into the waiting list with each additional dose it can squeeze out. On Friday, he said, the Fergus Falls site vaccinated 37 people off of the waiting list.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can last for five days once it taken out of the ultra-cold storage, but, once it is reconstituted onsite with preservative-free saline solution, it must be used within the next six hours, or it must be discarded, said Ann Gibbs, an onsite nurse from Otter Tail County public health.

"Once that concentrate is diluted, you have six hours to get it into a person," said Gibbs. "It is the cold chain, which acts as the preservative for this vaccine, so there is no chemical preservative in there."

The Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program is by appointment only and does not except walk-ins. Appointment information for those who qualify can be found on the state's website.