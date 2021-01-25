ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz held a press conference with students and education leaders to announce an education plan to address the immediate impact of the pandemic Monday, Jan. 25.

Walz was joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller, Education Minnesota President Denise Specht, Justice Alan Page and Minnesota students.

Watch a video of the press conference below:

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.