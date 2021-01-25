ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will hold a press conference with students and education leaders to announce an education plan to address the immediate impact of the pandemic at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.

Walz will be joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller, Education Minnesota President Denise Specht, Justice Alan Page and Minnesota students.

A livestream of the event will be available here closer to the start time. Refresh your browser if the video player does not display below.

