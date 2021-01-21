But watching the coronavirus pandemic unfold over the past year has reinforced his belief that simply listening has great value in the practice of medicine.

"Caring about people,” he said. “That's always, I think, been the most important thing for me personally — listening to people who have health care needs and concerns and emergencies, and have fears and hopes and confusion, and hearing what they're asking and then responding to what they're asking.”

Being heard is important for worried patients and families — and for the people on the front lines who are helping them.

Gardner is medical director of the White Earth Nation’s tribal health department, and one of the people who has been leading the fight against the coronavirus on the tribe’s northern Minnesota reservation for months as a member of its COVID-19 response emergency operations team.

Native nations in Minnesota were able to manage the early months of the coronavirus pandemic with relatively few cases and deaths. But that all changed in early fall, when cases and deaths began to surge. As of last week, the White Earth Reservation has reported more than 600 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

But there is hope: The White Earth Nation is well into its vaccination program — it was one of the first communities in Minnesota to begin vaccinating — and case rates have begun to slow. The reservation’s COVID-19 response team meets a couple of times a day to manage everything from testing to delivering meals for elders.