ST. PAUL — An expanded slate of Minnesotans will be able to schedule appointments for their COVID-19 vaccinations beginning this week, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday Jan. 18.

The vaccine will be offered at nine sites throughout Minnesota through a pilot program overseen in partnership by the state government, local school districts and public health centers. Adults aged 65 and older, school teachers, school staff members and students, as well as child care workers, will be able to get their shots at them by appointment beginning Thursday this week.

In a news release, Walz called the move "a step in the right direction on this long road to recovery."

States are scrambling to expand their vaccine eligibility criteria at the direction of the Trump administration to accelerate the pace of the U.S. vaccination campaign and end the coronavirus pandemic. Doing so may be easier said than done, however, as Minnesota and other states continue to receive only a limited supply of vaccine doses each week.

It seemed last week that weekly supplies could increase when the federal government said it would release a stockpile of vaccines meant to be used for booster shots. But it turned out those reserves had already been tapped, leading Walz to publicly accuse federal health officials of lying.

Health officials say Minnesota remains on track, however, to provide first doses of the vaccine to the 500,000 or so people belonging to the initial priority group on their prioritization schedule, which consists mostly of health care workers and long-term care facility residents.

Two doses of the vaccine are needed in order for it to be fully effective.

As of Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health on Monday also said that 38,025 people in the state have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, meaning they have received both the initial shot of the vaccine as well as a second booster round. Separately, a total of 194,462 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Health officials caution that Minnesota is still only receiving a limited supply of the vaccine each week, but said in a news release that the nine new vaccination sites could serve as a model for how future ones will function. They did not immediately say where the sites would be located.

Minnesota seniors will be notified by their health care providers as to when they can make their appointments, which can be scheduled using an online portal set to launch Tuesday, Jan. 19. Schools will work with their employees to set appointments, meanwhile, while child care centers will be chosen at receive vaccines as doses of them become available.

Walza and state health officials are expected to deliver additional details on the pilot sites this afternoon.

Minnesota health officials also Monday reported an additional 980 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections recorded in the state since the pandemic began to nearly 450,000.

The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported in the state each day do appear to be trending downward, however. Still, an additional 12 deaths were reported Monday, all but three of which occurred in the Twin Cities area.

Seven of the deaths reported Monday occurred in long-term care settings.

As a result, Minnesota's pandemic death toll increased Monday to 5,939, less than one month after logging its 5,000th COVID-19 death.

This story will be updated.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.