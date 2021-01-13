ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials on Wednesday, Jan. 13, reported an additional 1,504 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Fifty additional deaths attributed to the disease also were reported. That brings the total number of cases diagnosed in Minnesota to more than 440,000 since the pandemic began and raised the state's coronavirus pandemic death toll to 5,774.

The new figures come as COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the upswing. Minnesota's percentage of positive tests for COVID-19 is up slightly to 7.5%, according to the most recent figure cited by the state Department of Health.

The state's positivity rate, based on a rolling seven-day average, had stood at 4.3%. Despite the increase, Minnesota is still logging test positivity rates below the 10% threshold that federal health authorities say is indicative of a more serious situation.

Rates in excess of 10% were observed during Minnesota's infection surge in November.

Diagnostic tests for COVID-19, meanwhile, are being administered at a steady rate. More than 6 million have so far been performed in Minnesota as of Wednesday.

Vaccination efforts, too, continue to unfold though Minnesota has administered only a fraction of the 383,625 doses shipped to the state. A total of 155,800 doses have been doled out so far, according to the latest health department figures.

Approximately 7,900 people in Minnesota have received two doses of the vaccine, which are required in order for it to be most effective. Nearly 147,000 others have been given at least one dose.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control have so far promised 558,300 doses for Minnesota, all of which state health officials previously said could be on hand by the end of January. Half a million doses are needed for Minnesota to vaccinate all of the people included in the first slots on the prioritization schedule it has drawn up, most of whom are health care workers or residents in long-term care or group home settings.

