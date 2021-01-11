ST. PAUL — An additional 980 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, was reported in Minnesota on Monday, Jan. 11.

That brings the total number of people sickened by the disease since the coronavirus pandemic began in March to 437,552, according to Minnesota Department of Health figures.

Four new deaths were reported on Monday as well, all but one of which occurred outside of the Twin Cities area. Two deaths occurred in long-term care facilities, whose residents are especially at risk of dying from COVID-19.

Minnesota's vaccination effort also continues to unfold. As of Monday, a total of 147,645 doses of COVID-19 have been administered, primarily to health care workers and long-term care facility and nursing home residents.

Nearly 400,000 doses have been allocated to Minnesota so far.

