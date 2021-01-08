Around the world, COVID-19 vaccinations are underway, but only in adults. Pfizer's vaccine has been authorized for ages 16 and up, while Moderna's vaccine is currently authorized for ages 18 and up. Vaccines are generally tested in adults first to ensure they are safe for pediatric trials. Both Pfizer and Moderna now have clinical trials underway to study the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in children.
This edition of the Mayo Clinic Q&A podcast features an #AskMayoMom episode hosted by Dr. Angela Mattke, a pediatrician at Mayo Clinic Children's Center. Joining Dr. Mattke to discuss COVID-19, vaccines and children are Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious diseases physician, and Dr. Emily Levy, a Mayo Clinic pediatric critical care and infectious diseases expert. Dr. Levy also discusses multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, also known as MIS-C.