ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday, Jan. 6, that he would lift a ban on indoor dining at Minnesota bars and restaurants.

When it takes effect the following Monday, Jan. 11, the move will put an end to a 54-day stretch during which dining rooms across the state were ordered to close. Such establishments have only been able to offer takeout and delivery services to customers in the interim.

In a statement Wednesday, Walz said that restrictions on other venues where COVID-19 is believed to spread more easily will ease next week as well.

"The situation in Minnesota is undeniably better than it was last month," Walz said. "We have reasons to be optimistic, and Minnesotans’ sacrifice and commitment to their communities helped change the pandemic’s trajectory and saved lives. But we need to protect the progress we’ve made."

Public-facing businesses targeted by the executive order issued Wednesday will still have to abide by certain occupancy limits. They include:

A 50% capacity limit on bar and restaurant dining areas up to a maximum of 150 people. Parties of up to six people must be seated at least six feet away from one another. Parties of no more than two people can sit at the bar.

A 25% capacity limit on gyms that was already in effect. Up to 150 people can work out in a gym at a time beginning next Monday, however, and fitness classes will be able to admit up to 25 people. Guests will have to practice social distancing and wear face masks. Exercise machines must be spaced apart from one another. Pools may also operate at 25% capacity, having been open since Monday, Jan 4.

A 25% capacity limit on movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums with a 150-person cap. Patrons will have to wear masks at such venues as well.

A 50% capacity limit for places of worship with no maximum limit.

Bars and restaurants cannot stay open for dine-in service after 10 p.m. under the order. Movie theaters and bowling alleys that serve food may not do so after 10 p.m., either.

Restaurants and bars have had to operate at reduced capacity since pandemic began but were ordered not to admit patrons for in-person dining in November amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. Minnesota's coronavirus pandemic outlook has improved since then, with both its disease test positivity rate and number of hospitalizations having declined for the most part.

Thousands of doses of the vaccine for COVID-19 have also been administered to the state's health care workers and nursing home residents.

Health officials have cautioned that fewer COVID-19 detecting tests were administered between Christmas and New Year's, however, making it somewhat difficult to assess the pandemic's hold on Minnesota, and that precautions still need to be taken lest COVID-19 roar back.

This story will be updated.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.