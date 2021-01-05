ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will address Minnesotans to announce a loosening of restrictions on indoor dining and other settings at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Walz will be joined by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove.

