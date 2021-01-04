ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials reported the diagnosis of 3,148 additional COVID-19 cases in the state on the first workday of the 2021.

That brings the total number of cases found in Minnesota to 423,668. The total number of deaths attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus also rose by 13 on Monday, Jan 4.

New figures released by the State Department of Health Data provide a glimpse at Minnesota's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as it enters a new year and new phase of the health crisis. They show that an additional 38,112 doses of the vaccine for COVID-19 were administered last week.

So far, a cumulative 74,402 doses have been administered. A total of 5,443 people in Minnesota, though, have died of COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Of the deaths newly reported as of Monday, all but four occurred in the Twin Cities area. Seven occurred in long-term care facilities.

State health officials were slated to discuss Minnesota's pandemic outlook in greater detail on a conference call Monday afternoon.

