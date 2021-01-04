Otter Tail County is reminding residents that they should not share their personal or credit card information with those posing as the health department about getting on a list for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Minnesota Department of Health and health care providers will never contact an individual and ask for personal information or credit card information in order to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Otter Tail County said in a Facebook post.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be free. There is no statewide list that individuals can sign-up with before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, people who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are being notified by their employer or the care facility where they live.

The county says it will provide information on priority groups and how they will be notified about when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.