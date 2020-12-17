ROCHESTER, Minn. — It was a day of mixed signals on Thursday, December 17 for the siege that is COVID-19 in the waning days of 2020.

There was cause for both celebration and concern all at once. Celebration that the state of Minnesota had surpassed 5 million tests, and that federal officials were meeting to consider approval for a second vaccine by the drugmaker Moderna, and with legislative leaders and Mayo Clinic having directed their attention towards the earliest arriving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

These advances were buffered however by an ongoing revelation of soaring deaths in the state, as well as the new concern nationally of unexpected questions over the ability of outgoing Trump administration officials to coordinate shipments of vaccine still in the pipeline.

Beginning with the numbers, Minnesota posted a continuation on Thursday of the long tail that is COVID-19 mortality, a delayed effect in which case numbers have continued to trend downward while the lagging indicator of that is deaths approached 100 yet again. The state recorded 2,775 cases and 83 deaths on Thursday, the latter almost evenly split (41-42) between the metro and Greater Minnesota.

The modest number of new cases came on a high day of testing, with 42,000 tests pushing the state past 5 million tests given.

The state has now reached 4658 deaths. More than half (52) of Thursday's deaths were among residents of long-term care. Hennepin County reported 22 people lost to COVID-19 in one day on Thursday, including a person in their 20s while Kandiyohi and St. Louis counties each recorded 4 deaths in a single day as well.

Dispute over start of case control

Health officials spent the morning fielding questions from state senators on executive orders and vaccine distribution priorities, as a Committee on Health and Human Services chaired by Sen. Michelle Benson called on state Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm and Director of Infectious Disease Kris Ehresmann to brief the legislators on policies for distributing the earliest shipments of vaccine in the state.

Before getting to that issue however, Benson called up a slide and then asked the commissioner to explain why the decline in new cases now underway appeared to begin before the governor's last pause put in place over Thanksgiving. The graph depicted the pause as potentially unrelated to case control, an ongoing argument for critics of the orders.

Malcolm said she had not seen the trends displayed as such, adding that "we'll never know what would have happened to that pattern without the pause order -- as to whether that decline would have continued," she said. "The reductions did accelerate after that order."

"And then it stabilized here," Benson said, pointing to a date one week later.

As Malcolm and Ehresmann then addressed the vaccine question, the state is currently administering a Phase 1a prioritization plan drawn up by the Centers for Disease Control, a rollout in which the state's earliest shipments go to COVID-facing acute care healthcare workers, as well as residents of long term care and those who care for them.

However, with an enormous healthcare system, long term care population, and limited doses, even this earliest phase has been sub-segmented according urgency, Malcolm said, forcing healthcare systems to evaluate and rank different worker categories by need, and causing the state to distinguish residents of long term care from those in assisted living, from those in other group settings.

On top of all of this, the state has adopted within its distribution planning a Social Vulnerability Index to steer 15% of its vaccine allowances towards regions with higher numbers of those at risk of poor outcomes. At this time, the SVI guidance remains secondary however, to the treatment of healthcare workers and residents of long term care.

In other words, slightly more vaccine is being steered to poor communities, but it is still destined in those areas for healthcare workers.

Owing to the need to approve a Moderna-NIMH vaccine under review today, CDC guidance for phases 1b (essential workers) and 1c (over 65 and with underlying conditions) has not yet been finalized.

Health systems believe it could take until February simply to gain coverage for Phase 1a, all Minnesotans working in healthcare and residents of care homes, pushing an enormous category of essential workers after that in the rough outline still remaining to be determined.

"We will still need to be masking and social distancing until we get to a certain level of coverage," Ehresmann said, a reference to the fact that the vaccine is not shown to prevent transmission, and also to the fact that, owing to production timelines, the general public could likely not see access to vaccines until well into the late winter or early-spring.

Trouble with Operation Warp Speed?

And that presumes a healthy vaccine delivery coordination system at the federal level, a skill which came into question late in the day after the drug maker Pfizer released a letter stating they had millions of doses in warehouses awaiting instructions from Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration program.

“Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed," the letter states.

"This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses."

The statement emerged after several governors reported that they had received less vaccine than promised.

Minnesota is currently expecting 46,800 doses this week, and more in coming weeks. No shortages have been identified as of yet in the state.

At 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, officials at the Mayo Clinic were on hand to accept 2,925 doses in three boxes of 975 each, where they were quickly transferred to an ultracold freezer.

