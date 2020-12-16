ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will hold a media availability and sign the $216 million small business relief package into law at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

Walz will be joined by Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove and Minnesota Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

Prior to the media availability, Walz addressed Minnesotans on the state's next steps to combat COVID-19. He was joined by Dr. Kenneth Holmen, president and CEO of CentraCare.

Watch a video of the address below.

