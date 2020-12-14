ROCHESTER, Minn. — Sanford Health has stated that their headquarters in Fargo has 3,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Monday, Dec. 14, and frontline health care workers are expected to receive their first doses today.

The health system expects to receive additional doses weekly and has invested in ultra-cold storage systems to safely store the vaccine at large centers across its system.

“This is a pivotal moment in the history of medicine that will change the course of the pandemic,” said Dr. Doug Griffin, vice president medical officer, Sanford Health Fargo in a statement. “As the largest rural health provider in the country, we have been preparing for months for this very complex effort. Sanford Health teams have been working around-the-clock to plan for and lead vaccination efforts in Fargo and across our region.”

The health system already has 180 couriers who drive a collective 11,500 miles daily to service small rural centers in communities across North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa. The health system has the capacity to store almost 500,000 doses.

“The U.S. has completed a rigorous regulatory and approvals process with unprecedented scrutiny and the data are clear that this vaccine is safe and effective,” said Jeremy Cauwels, M.D., chief physician at Sanford Health in a statement. “There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we must continue to stay vigilant. Vaccines don’t save lives, vaccinations do.”

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first vaccine for the prevention of serious illness from COVID-19 over the weekend and trucks began to roll out from a Pfizer plant in Michigan on Sunday.

The vaccine was developed on an extraordinary timeframe, condensing a process that often takes years to nine months without skipping on standard safety review protocols. It did so by using off-the-shelf mRNA platform — technology that had been studied for a decade for its potential uses in cancer immunology — as well as speedy sign-ups of tens of thousands of volunteer study participants, as well as a "rolling review" that enabled the drug maker to simultaneously conduct early and later stages of the trial concomitantly.

Federal financial assistance enabled the drugmaker to mass-produce the vaccine before it was approved, ensuring immediate inventory, and the Trump Administration's Operation Warp Speed focused on the supply chain logistics of quickly shipping a fragile new product requiring dry ice packaging to each state, utilizing a mix of public and private shipping modalities.

The vaccine is likely to be joined next week by a similar product from the drug maker Moderna. Both vaccines have shown 90 to 95% efficacy in preventing the onset of mild symptoms of COVID-19, which is believed to act as a stand-in for serious symptoms.

Neither vaccine has been studied for the ability to prevent transmission of the illness, meaning that a person could potentially be vaccinated and still contract the illness and pass it along, but not develop symptoms. For this reason, the use of masks and social distancing is a minimum expectation for the coming months-long rollout of public vaccination.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.