ROCHESTER, Minn. — As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration met to evaluate the first vaccine seeking authorization to treat COVID-19, the state of Minnesota on Thursday, Dec. 10, reported 4,539 cases and 82 deaths from the ongoing outbreak.

It was the second straight day that the United States saw more deaths from the illness than the number that died on Sept. 11, 2001. There were 2,605 U.S. citizens who lost their lives in the attacks on the World Trade Center, events that changed the course of history.

By comparison, the nation lost 2,655 lives to COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 3,054 additional deaths Wednesday, a new one-day record. The nation had previously crossed the 9/11 death toll threshold on Dec. 2 and 3, with 2,733 and 2,706 single-day deaths respectively.

Nearly three-fourths or 61 of the 82 statewide deaths reported on Thursday were recorded among residents of Greater Minnesota. These included:

4 deaths each in McLeod, Meeker, Wright and Polk counties,

5 deaths in Stearns County, and

7 in St. Louis County.

The 82 deaths on Thursday was the third-highest one-day loss of life for the state, after the 92 deaths on Dec. 3 and 101 deaths on Nov. 27. In a continuing trend away from the early stages of the pandemic, just 51 of the 89 deaths reported Thursday were among residents of long-term care.

With 4,109 deaths so far, and averaging 60 deaths a day over the last seven-day period, the state seems on track to topping 5,000 lives lost by the end of the year, possibly even by Christmas.

Gov. Tim Walz had planned to make a decision Friday, Dec. 11, on an extension or roll-back of stay-at-home measures that have sidelined all restaurants and gyms. Hoping to better evaluate over the weekend the impact of Thanksgiving spread, on Thursday he pushed that announcement back to Monday, Dec. 14. The decision will coincide with the state legislature returning to consider COVID relief.

Although punctured with short periods of easing, the persistently high daily counts showing spread, death and hospitalizations have remained. State officials had expressed the hope to see that pattern break before lifting restrictions now in place.

The state reported over 34,000 tests on Thursday. With nearly 2.7 million people having been tested so far, the state is well over half the population having had the test.

There are 1,542 residents hospitalized with COVIUD-19, 352 in an ICU setting.

