FARGO — Talk to anyone hospitalized with COVID-19, and they will say there were moments they thought they might not make it. In this third part of his three-part series, WDAY's Kevin Wallevand speaks with a man being treated at the COVID-19 unit that got help in his hometown just in time to make it to Fargo.

Allan Weisenburger, who lives in New Rockford, has been a carpenter, a nurse, a paramedic and now is a pandemic survivor.

"I laid in bed for four or five days, basically suffocating," Weisenburger said. "I stayed really sick, and I kept coughing, and my wife suggested I go in and get tested."

He started showing symptoms in the first week of October. After getting tested, Weisenburger found out that he had caught the coronavirus. With his condition deteriorating, he was flown to Sanford's COVID-19 unit in downtown Fargo. During the experience, he feared, like so many other hospitalized COVID-19 patients, that he might not survive.

"I get emotional about it," Weisenburger said. "I think I was more afraid of being intubated than dying, because that is the kiss of death."

While he is no longer hospitalized, his recovery is taking some time. He still feels dizzy and has passed out while at home.

There are moments that nurses or chaplains are going into patient rooms with a phone or tablet so that families can say their final goodbyes to a loved one.

Pastor Kirsten Frantsvog is a chaplain with Sanford Health. There, she puts on PPE and, with a tablet in hand, walks into patient rooms so family can be together one final time to say goodbye to their loved one.

Frantsvog realizes that a video call is a poor substitute for actually being there but knows it's the best way to keep everyone safe.

"It is a substitute; it is not the same as holding the hand of a loved one, but it allows them to see their face and say their goodbyes and 'I love you.'"