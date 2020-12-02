ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials on Wednesday, Dec. 2, reported another jump in coronavirus-related deaths in the state, marking the second-highest number of new fatalities from the illness in one day since the pandemic took hold.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,192 more Minnesotans had been sickened with COVID-19 and 77 had perished from the illness, bringing the total number of people in the state to die from the disease to 3,692.

The deaths reported were of Minnesotans ranging in age from their late 30s to more than 100 years old. And 44 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, while 32 lived in private residences and one lived in a group home.

Gov. Tim Walz and state public safety officials on Wednesday were set to discuss the effect the pandemic has had on public safety. They were set to hold a televised news conference at 2 p.m.

Walz earlier this week said additional recommendations barring large holiday gatherings may be necessary if case counts and hospital bed shortages continue to mount in the state. And he said he'd not yet decided whether current restaurant, bar, health club and entertainment venue closures could be extended beyond their current Dec. 18 end date.

