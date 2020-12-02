FARGO — Area hospitals are seeing such pressure from staffing the COVID-19 units, staff from other departments are being called on to step in and help. Some nurses are coming out of retirement, and doctors who are used to working in clinics, are now helping save the lives of those fighting COVID-19.

At Sanford Health, the downtown hospital has become a COVID-19 hospital. WDAY News Reporter Kevin Wallevand was given exclusive access to the COVID-19 floors, where he met a physician who returned to the hospital floor, after years in the clinic setting.

On the four COVID-19 floors at the downtown Sanford hospital, there are moments it feels like one big, emergency trauma room.

Dr. Jennifer Raum was born and raised in North Dakota. She has been called on to step away from her time as an internal medicine physician at the clinic, to take shifts on the COVID-19 unit.

Doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and specialists in special gear, head into each of the more than 100 rooms, treating COVID-19 patients.

"Stepping in was not necessarily an easy choice, but it was the obvious choice," Raum said.

At times, stepping in also meant being there for some heart-breaking scenarios.

"We saw so many families devastated by this. We saw a husband and wife with covid in the hospital at the same time and one did not make it," Raum recalls. "We had an adult son in the hospital and the father was in the hospital out in western North Dakota. He passed away as his father was hospitalized."

At the COVID-19 unit, there are patients, both young and old being intubated so they can have a ventilator assist their breath, and in some cases not recovering.

"As a physician it is really hard to walk into a room and feel like you don't have a lot of options to help a patient," Raum said. "We tend to be good problem solvers and we all think, this, this, or this will help and with covid. We have therapeutics, but they are not miracle cures."

Dr. Raum works alongside her resident, Dr. Rebekka Sneed. Sneed, who wants to specialize in infectious diseases, has seen the human price of the pandemic.

"A couple of those interactions for me have been just gut-wrenching watching people trying to get through this," Sneed said. "Mentally it is hard to watch."

The physicians know they are working during historic times. They will hopefully never see anything like this again. Nurses and doctors have been. The impact on them will most certainly be long lasting, ever more so, as the fight goes on.

"I think some of us were wondering if we had what it takes to get in there and fight and we did and we do, and we are going to keep doing that," Raum said.

In part three of this series, Kevin Wallevand talks with a New Rockford, N.D. patient who says he wasn't sure he was going to survive his bout with COVID-19.