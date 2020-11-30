ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will join Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, to give Minnesotans an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota through data trends.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

