ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reached a grim milestone on Wednesday, November 25, tying a one-day record for deaths from COVID-19 at 72.

The previous one-day record was set less one week ago, on Nov. 19. The state has recorded 432 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 7 days.

A total of 3,375 Minnesotans have now died of the virus.

At the present pace, the state could approach 5,000 deaths from the virus by Christmas.

The deaths on Wednesday were recorded all over the state, within 34 counties, 48 among residents of long-term care.

There were 2 deaths each in Aitkin, Becker, Polk, Lake and Benton counties, 3 deaths each in Morrison and Otter Tail counties, 4 deaths in St. Louis and Kandiyohi counties and 5 deaths in Stearns County for the day.

The state also reported an additional 6,399 cases on Wednesday.

Olmsted County reported 104 cases, Sherburne County reported 137 cases, Wright County reported 169 cases, St. Louis County reported 294 cases, Stearns County reported 364 cases, and Dakota County reported 507 cases.

The state conducted nearly 68,000 tests for the day, another record.

There are 1,425 Minnesotans in the hospital with COVID-19, nearly 400 of those in the ICU.

Health officials have strongly requested that all citizens do their part to slow the spread by refraining this year from gathering with extended family on Thanksgiving, or gathering in groups of any kind outside of their immediate household.

The health department will not report new totals on Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.