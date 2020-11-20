ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will hold a press call to announce additional funding for mental health services and highlight the importance of prioritizing mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Walz and Flanagan will be joined by Minnesota Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead and Sue Abderholden, executive director at the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota.

