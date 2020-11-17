ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will hold a press call with Minnesotans impacted by COVID-19 to highlight the seriousness of the virus and call on Minnesotans to take action to protect themselves at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Walz will be joined by Dr. Jon B. Cole, Dana and Joel Asche, and former State Representative Nick Zerwas.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

