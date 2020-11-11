ROCHESTER, Minn. — One day after Gov. Tim Walz announced a turning back of the dials for private gatherings and restaurants beginning on Friday, the state of Minnesota on Wednesday, Nov. 11, broke its previous one-day record for deaths from COVID-19.

The total breaks the previous one-day record by 20.

With 56 deaths for the day spread out over 26 counties, the state's ongoing spike in hospitalizations has finally shifted into an accelerating COVID-19 mortality trend, pushing the state to 2,754 total deaths.

In averaging over 30 deaths a day over the past seven days, Minnesota is now on course to surpass 3,000 deaths by Thanksgiving.

Rice, Stearns, Ramsey, Hennepin and Anoka counties all recorded five deaths on Wednesday. The day's other 31 deaths were spread across the state, from Pine (1) and Carlton (2) in the northeast, to Hubbard (1) and Crow Wing (1) in the north (1), to Marshall (1) and Clay (2) in northwestern Minnesota.

Washington County on the Wisconsin border recorded two deaths Wednesday.

Central Minnesotans lost lives in county after county. These included deaths in Isanti (1), Wright (1), Morrison (1), Kandiyohi (1), Benton (1), Chippewa (2), Douglas (2) and Sherburne (2) and Stearns County, where one-third of all inpatients are stricken with COVID-19, and one-third of those in the ICU, according to officials at Centracare.

The southern metro recorded deaths in Scott (1), McLeod (1), Dakota (2), Steele (1) and Rice counties.

Southern Minnesota recorded deaths in Martin County (1), while the southwestern portion of the state recorded deaths in Redwood (1) and Nobles (2) counties.

Of the day's 56 deaths, 38 were residents of long-term care.

The state collected over 25,000 tests on Tuesday, and recorded an additional 4,900 cases, bringing the cumulative case total to 194,570.

The proliferation of COVID-19 has made test collection widespread. Predominantly agricultural counties recorded cases in the dozens on Wednesday, midsize counties recorded case numbers in the 100s, 200s and 300s, and the metro approached 2,000 cases for the day.

With the state averaging over 4,000 cases daily this week, Minnesota will likely surpass 200,000 cases on Friday, if not Thursday.

