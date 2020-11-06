ROCHESTER, Minn. — Havi Carel, a distinguished professor of philosophy and medicine in Bristol, England, was struggling last summer to get her 7-year-old to sit for a Zoom play date.

As children often do, he suddenly blurted out something that encapsulated a problem she had been struggling to put into words.

"What's the point," her child asked about sitting down to face the friends waiting on his iPad, "if I can't touch them?"

From the mouths of babes.

It may not be the best time to bring this up, now with the entire Midwest experiencing uncontrolled spread illness and hospitals filling up. But lost in our rush to adopt a range of weird new social distancing practices has been any real inventory of the losses being taken with our new need for elbow-bumps, 6-foot berths, wiping of surfaces and virtual-only happy hours.

Doing that, Carel says, would have to highlight the disruption now underway to our sense of trust and belonging in the world. And by extension, our confidence in the ability to rebuild healthy lives and communities in its aftermath.

"Various elements of pandemic experience are characterised by suspicion, uncertainty, and doubt," as the scholar of phenomenology and illness wrote last summer in the medical journal The Lancet. "We may distrust the air we breathe and the surfaces we touch ... strangers suddenly seem [like] unpredictable sources of potential danger."

This new uncertainty can even make us "doubt and question every bodily discomfort."

"Is my throat sore?" she writes of these thoughts. "What was that cough?" During Covid these are just few of the many questions busily pushing out other thoughts, a baseline of uncertainty that never fully goes away.

Even mundane acts like handwashing raise their own set of questions, she says, questions like, "Have I done it well enough?"

In this way, Carel says, though we may predict at length about the effects of COVID-19 on mental health, what we really are talking about is the power of Covid in removing the person-to-person gestures, habits and interactions that tell us how to be in the world.

The elbow bump is not only being learned, she says, the handshake is simultaneously being mourned as an object of loss. This "can dismantle an everyday, habitual confidence," she argues. It's something to think about, as our nations rage over their divisions.

Carel explored these questions on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for a lecture titled "The Phenomenology of Social Distancing," a talk delivered via webstream and now available online.

"The natural way we interact with people has been radically disrupted," she explained. "Going into a supermarket has become profoundly stressful, creating isolation, anxiety and loneliness." And it's not just for the reasons everyone thinks -- because the toilet paper has been hoarded, or the person next to you has a mask below their nose.

"What we had before was different," she said. "We existed in a pregiven world which provided us with norms we used for interacting with other people. Going to a cafe in the evening, a lot of norms were [understood]. You stand at a certain distance from other people. You sit at your table, but you can get up to walk to the bar or bathroom or wherever. You can speak to other people freely.

"All of this background information gave us certainty and knowledge about how to navigate ourselves in the world," she says. "But now it has now been replaced by medically-driven edicts about how we should behave with other people."

It isn't a diatribe against social distancing. Instead Carel wants a little attention to how these new rules have put us all on edge. Visits were once "embodied" after all. They involved bodies, in the same room, and you picked up cues from other people's body language, dress and gestures. It was a foundation of how we interact, and for now, it is gone.

This isn't all bad, Carel says.

We have more solidarity, time, efficiency and less consumerism.

Lockdowns have offered a "once in a life opportunity to hit the pause button" on our beliefs about how much stuff we really need.

They have awakened our appreciation for schools, health systems, bus drivers. They have even given us a shared global experience.

But chances are, like her son, we will never fully believe that Zoom is the same as "being with" others.

"Seeing ourselves while speaking is extremely unnatural," she points out. "We don't ordinarily monitor our facial expressions all the time, and because we have to see ourselves in that little box on Zoom, now we do."

"Small children get almost nothing out of an online interaction," she adds. On the whole, "we've lost a lot more than we've gained."