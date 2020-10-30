ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota topped 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time on Friday, Oct. 30. The state reported 3,165 cases for the day. The new cases pushed the state total over 145,000 laboratory confirmed cases so far.

Hennepin County surpassed 600 new cases on Friday, while Anoka, Ramsey and Stearns counties all surpassed 200 cases for the day. Other spiking regions included Clay and Crow Wing counties, which hit 60 and 65 cases respectively, while St. Louis County had 73 cases.

Though it has just 45% of the population, an outsized proportion of the day's 3,165 new cases — 1,737 or 55% — were recorded in greater Minnesota.

Another 18 deaths were recorded on Friday, ranging in age from 55 to 99. There have been 88 deaths from COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the cumulative loss of life to 2,437.

Twelve of the deaths on Friday were residents of long-term care. Ten of the 18 deaths were among residents of greater Minnesota, comprising 55% of the day's mortality.

The new cases come on the heels of 32,850 tests recorded for the day.

