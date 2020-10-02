ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz provided updates on Minnesota's response to COVID-19 and took questions from state high school journalists at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

Walz was joined by Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann and Minnesota Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller.

Watch a video of the event below.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.