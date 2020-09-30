ROCHESTER, Minn. — Health officials on Wednesday, Sept. 30, said they are not aware of any secondary effects on Minnesota hospital capacity at this time by the depletion of staffed ICU beds in neighboring North Dakota.

A Forum News Service report published Tuesday, Sept. 29, found a striking discrepancy between the number of licensed unused hospital beds as depicted on North Dakota's public-facing dashboard, and the number of hospital and ICU beds actually staffed to serve patients.

Because of nursing shortages, the report noted, there are far fewer beds capable of serving patients than depicted. Tuesday, the dashboard listed 348 available inpatient beds and 152 ICU beds in North Dakota, but requested records show that the state had just 255 staffed inpatient and 22 staffed ICU beds statewide.

Bismarck had just two staffed ICU beds, and Grand Forks had none. For Fargo, there were just 12 staffed ICU beds. North Dakota is experiencing the highest rate of spread in the country, according to the academic health data group COVID Exit Strategy, and has been rocked by turnover at the executive level in its state health office.

During a Wednesday afternoon call with the media, Minnesota Director of Infectious Disease Kris Ehresmann said the Dakotas and Minnesota share crossover in cases and patients.

"We have patients in Minnesota who may be (first) hospitalized in North Dakota and South Dakota, so that does happen," she said. "Our systems are designed to provide support to each other. But I have not heard of (staffed bed shortages) starting in Minnesota."

Minnesota reported an additional 689 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday on just 12,820 tests. The new cases bring the state's laboratory-confirmed case total to 99,134. The spike in new cases include 33 in Clay County, which is home to Moorhead and borders Fargo.

Also Wednesday, the state recorded an additional 16 deaths from COVID-19. The deaths were the highest one-day total since Aug. 19. Total deaths in the state are now at 2,036.

The deaths, nine of which occurred among residents of long-term care, included four in Hennepin County; two in both Ramsey and Redwood counties; and one each in Anoka, Blue Earth, Yellow Medicine, Stearns, Rock, Koochiching, Itasca and Dakota counties.

Health officials also reminded residents Wednesday to get a flu shot, saying that last year more than 4,000 hospital beds in state were taken up by patients recovering from the flu, beds that will be needed this winter to treat patients with COVID-19.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.