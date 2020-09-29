ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported an additional 817 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The new cases bring the state laboratory confirmed case total to 98, 447.

Just under 8,000 residents now have an active case of the virus.

The state recorded an additional five deaths from the illness, two among residents of long-term care. The new deaths bring the mortality total in the state to 2020.

Deaths were recorded in Martin, Mower, Ramsey, St. Louis, Kandiyohi and Ramsey counties.

The state reported an additional 15,247 new tests for the day. Just over 1.4 million Minnesotans have now been tested for the virus.

