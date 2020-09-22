CHI St. Joseph’s Community Health reported the first confirmed death of a Hubbard County resident due to COVID-19 today, Sept. 22. The resident who passed away was in their 70's, according to a St. Joseph's news release.

“We are sad to report the first death from COVID-19 in Hubbard County. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the resident,” Community Health Director Marlee Morrison said in the release. “We’ve all watched the reports of COVID-19 related deaths throughout the state, but this death reminds of how important it is to take precautions to protect our community.”

The total statewide death count due to COVID-19 is 1,979, according to the Minnesota Department of Health as of Sept. 22.

Over the last week, Hubbard County has seen an increase in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, as Morrison said. On Sept. 15, Hubbard County had 56 cumulative cases and 85 on Sept. 22.

"Community spread of COVID-19 is present. With schools and businesses open, it is important for residents to remain vigilant. Stay close to home as much as possible. Wear a mask when out in public and wash your hands frequently. Avoid large gatherings, or any gathering where 6 feet of social distance cannot be maintained. Stay home when you are sick, or if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19," Morrison said in the release.

If you have questions about possible COVID-19 symptoms, contact your healthcare provider for guidance.

More information and assistance

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

CHI St. Joseph's Health COVID-19 website: chisjh.org/coronavirus/ or 218-732-3311

Becker County Public Health : www.co.becker.mn.us/dept/public_health/covid19.aspx or 218-847-5628 or 866-454-5628.

Lakewood Health System COVID-19 website: www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com/coronaviruscovid-19/ or 218-894-1515

Otter Tail County Public Health COVID-19 Information: ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/covid-19-health-information/ or 218-998-8320 or 888-349-2581

Tri-County Health Care COVID-19 website: www.tchc.org/coronavirus or 218-631-3510



